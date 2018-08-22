Home Cities Bengaluru

Fleeing rowdy shot at after attack on cop

Accused held for financier’s murder in Mariyappanapalya; he was leading cops to his accomplice’s hideout

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:20 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 28-year-old rowdy, who tried to escape from police custody and attacked a constable in the bid, was shot at and nabbed by the Jnanabharathi police on Tuesday early morning.The history-sheeter, Arun, a resident of Jnanabharathi, sustained a bullet injury in the incident. Prakash, a police constable attached to Jnanabhrathi station, was also injured. Both have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment.

On August 15 evening, Pratap (28), a financier and a resident of JP Nagar, was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified assailants at Mariyappanapalya in Jnanabharathi police station limits. The police, who had taken up the probe, gathered details about the suspects and learnt that Arun and his associates had committed the murder. The police team gathered information that Arun and his associates — Kiran Kumar, Mahesh and Dileep — were staying in Classic Comfort lodge at Jaraganahalli on Kanakapura Road. A police team raided the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday and nabbed all four of them.

“When questioned about his other absconding associates, prime accused Arun told about one, Kencha, and agreed to show his hideout in Ullal. Jnanabharathi station’s sub-inspector Mallikarjun and his team took him in a jeep. While passing through Visvesvaraya Layout around 6.15 am, Arun managed to open the rear door of the police jeep and escaped. Constable Prakash gave him a chase but Arun took a boulder and started hitting on Prakash’s head. PSI Mallikarjun, who opened a warning shot from his service pistol in the air, shot one round at Arun as he did not budge to the warning,” the police said.

Arun sustained a bullet injury in his left leg and the police team shifted both the accused and the injured constable to hospital. “The arrested are involved in eight cases including three murder cases,” the police added. A case was registered in Kengeri police station.

