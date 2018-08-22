Flood relief: City schools chip in too

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Many city schools are doing their bit to help those affected by the floods in Kodagu and Kerala. Several private schools have asked their students to contribute things that can be transported to the flood-hit areas.

“Our school has classes up to 12, so we have asked students from each class to bring a particular thing. For example, Class 1 students have been asked to bring jam bottles while Class 2 students will bring pickle bottles or sachets,” a private school principal said.

A management representative of another private school said, “We were getting queries from several parents asking whether there is any flood relief activity at the school. Some parents wanted to send money. Considering this, we decided to collect things instead of money and handing these over to the authorities concerned through whom it will reach the needy.”

Pvt schools want separate bank account to donate

The private schools’ association in the state has requested the state government to open a bank account where private school managements can contribute money for flood relief activities. A memorandum has been submitted to Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “It is difficult to trust how much of the financial assistance will reach the beneficiaries. Considering this, we have requested the government to open a separate joint account where all private schools can contribute... This account can be used in the future for such situations too.”