Man held with pistol, live bullets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The Viveknagar police have arrested a man and seized a country-made pistol with eight live bullets from him.

The accused is Afroz Pasha, a resident of Ilyas Nagar. Eight other accused, including three brothers of a slain rowdy and BBMP corporator Dewan Ali, managed to escape. Police said that a night patrolling team was on rounds on Ejipura Ring Road and found a gang of men in an Innova vehicle waiting to attack and rob passersby. When the police tried to nab them, all of them escaped in the vehicle but Pasha was nabbed.