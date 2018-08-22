Police open fire at 2 drug dealers, arrest 12

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Two drug dealers who attacked policemen were shot at by Marathalli police station staff on Tuesday evening. The dealers allegedly supplied ganja to eight peddlers in the city and police have arrested 12 men in this connection.

Syed alias Farooq and Sadiq Shariff, both residents of Hoskote, are the drug dealers who were injured in the encounter. Sub-inspector Guruprasad and constable Ravishankar sustained injuries in the incident.

As part of a special drive against narcotic substances, Whitefield division police had formed a special team comprising staff from all stations in the division. The team gathered information about the supply of ganja from Andhra Pradesh state.

“Nagaraj and Shahbaz of Andhra Pradesh are kingpins of the drug racket. Nagaraj used to procure high quality ganja from those who illegally grew ganja in the village. Shahbaz used to buy them on a daily basis and packed them in small quantities into Lays and Kurkure packets. He supplied those packets to Syed, who along with Sadiq Shariff supplied ganja to eight others. These people subsequently sold ganja to students, youth and others in various parts of the city,” police said.

“Based on a tip-off that both Farooq and Shariff will be coming at Borewell Junction around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, a police team led by Marathalli inspector Sadiq Pasha swung into action. When the police team tried to intercept the duo, they attacked PSI Guruprasad and PC Ravishankar with a dagger and machete. In self- defence, Guruprasad and Sadiq Pasha opened fire at both the accused, injuring them in the legs. Both the accused and the injured police staff were rushed to hospital,” the police said.

“Two kilograms of ganja were seized from the injured drug dealers. Besides, three kilograms of ganja were seized from the eight drug peddlers who were arrested earlier based on the information provided by Nagaraj and Shahbaz,” police added.