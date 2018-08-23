Beyond gender, Karnataka government supports Trans Arts Festival

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six organisations are coming together including the Karnataka and central government, to bring out the Trans Arts festival 2018 in the city this year. Spearheaded by Srivatsa Shandilya, director of International Arts and Cultural Foundation, the festival also sees support from Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, Indira Gandhi National Centre For Arts, Bengaluru and South Zone Cultural Centre under the Ministry of Culture. Calling it an expression beyond gender, Srivatsa says, “Everyone knows the problems of the transgender community but I would like people to look beyond their gender. I want this festival to be a celebration and be taken on a positive note.”

The first edition of the festival was in 2016. Srivatsa believes art has the power to bridge the gender divide. He says, “Art is black and white and has the power to bridge the gender divide. Hence, we would like to give transgenders a single platform where they can present their art,” he says Srivatsa. This time, the event will be held on September 29 and 30 but a curtain raiser will be held on August 25.

One of the chief guests is IAS officer, Nagambika Devi who is the principal secretary of the state’s Co-operation Department. Speaking to CE, she says, “Empowerment of transgenders is not only about awareness or education, it has to be done even culturally. This cause is something very close to my heart. They need empathy, not sympathy.” She adds, “I try to do my bit from the government for their community and art helps in inclusive growth.”The curtain raiser will have a performance by Sangeet Natak Academic Puraskar Awardee Narthaki Nataraj. The main festival will include theatre, screening of movies, dance and music. Groups from all over the state and country are being roped in.