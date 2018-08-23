Home Cities Bengaluru

Devegowda refutes former higher education minister’s allegations

Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda has given paragraph-wise written replies to the allegations raised by former higher education minister Basavaraja Rayareddi and also to the complaint

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:57 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda has given paragraph-wise written replies to the allegations raised by former higher education minister Basavaraja Rayareddi and also to the complaint submitted by the latter to the Chief Minister over the previous government’s schemes in higher education being withdrawn by the present government.Recently, Rayareddi raised allegations against Devegowda saying that most of the schemes launched during the previous government had been discontinued now. Replying to over 20 issues raised by Rayareddi, the present minister issued paragraph-wise press communication wherein he mentioned that some of the bills framed by the previous government cannot be implemented as they had been rejected and sent back by the governor.

Devegowda said, “I had to reply to all his allegations in detail and sent the same to the Chief Minister too. The uniform act for state universities was not implemented, then how can I implement it when the governor rejected it? There are several such issues and it is better if the former minister knows the status of the scheme or bill before commenting or raising allegations. Not just this, even the bill relating to bifurcation of Gulbarga University has been rejected by the governor seeking some clarifications.” 

As per the reply, three bills sent for the governor’s approval by the previous  government had been sent back seeking clarifications. “Even the bill related to providing separate university status to Ambedkar School of Economics has been sent back,” he said.Devegowda even said most of Rayareddi’s allegations were baseless. “Even he knew that free laptop scheme was not implemented as there were no applications for tenders,” said the minister. 

