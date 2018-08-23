Don’t jail us for overstaying, say African residents in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the African community residing in Bengaluru have appealed to the authorities not to imprison citizens from African countries whose visas have expired, and have instead suggested taking a letter of authorisation from their respective colleges to allow them to remain and complete their education.Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Pan-African Federation and Students’ Union, India, president Bosco Kaweesi said, “In the system that existed earlier, if anyone was arrested for overstaying, they would be allowed to continue their education after getting a letter from their college. Sending students back before they complete their education is very wrong, and a waste of resources.”

The community also demanded that the police bring back certain officers during whose tenure no African students were imprisoned. These officers include former Additional Commissioner of Police Hari Shekhar and former Commissioner M N Reddi. Another demand made by the community was the installation of a liaison officer who can communicate their grievances to the authorities.In a statement that needs to be verified, he said 1.2 million Indians are staying in Uganda, and not all of them have the required documents.

Kaweesi, and other members of the community, alleged that although people from several countries are residing in the city without the required documents, only Africans are being targeted by the police.

A grievance expressed by the community was their treatment by Indian citizens. Kaweesi appealed to Indian citizens not to harass African nationals, and to not hesitate in providing them houses on rent.