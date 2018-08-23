Home Cities Bengaluru

MLA Haris’ plan on pub soundproofing not a solution, say Bengaluru residents

The uproar over commercial establishments disturbing the peace of residents with loud music has caught the attention of legislators, MPs and the police alike. MLA Haris’ plan to soundproof

Published: 23rd August 2018

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The uproar over commercial establishments disturbing the peace of residents with loud music has caught the attention of legislators, MPs and the police alike. MLA Haris’ plan to soundproof pubs and restaurants on Lavelle Road and surrounding roads, may soon be replicated in Indiranagar as well.The Congress MLA from Shantinagar constituency told CE that the idea is to not have music in pubs until they are soundproofed. “I plan to meet with law and order officials in Indiranagar and surrounding areas where commercialisation is rampant soon. Pubs can continue to do their business, but they need to think about citizens living nearby,” Haris says, adding that maintaining the peace is also important.

Vinoo Thimmaya, a resident of 100-feet Road, Indiranagar, welcomes the idea of soundproofing, but says that there are two factors to be kept in mind. “All members of the RWAs have been campaigning against noise pollution caused by pubs. However, when it comes to illegal establishments, it is not about sound anymore. It becomes a safety issue and violation of zoning laws,” Vinoo says.

“Also, the Supreme Court’s order that establishments obtain a license before playing music must be followed. If we allow all of them to be soundproofed and continue playing music, we’re presuming all the establishments are legal,” he says, adding that it becomes a fire safety issue as well.Vinoo and other residents say they met and discussed these concerns with MLA Haris prior to the state elections, and are hoping he will be conscious of all the aspects including noise pollution.

