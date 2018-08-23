Number of patients on waiting list for kidney in Bengaluru decreases

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : With more awareness among people in Bengaluru, the number of organ donations seems to have increased this year with 61 donations in just eight months. Official says the city has never seen these many donations in eight months ever. Last year, there were only 68 organ donations throughout the year. While cadaver organ donations were most commonly seen in South India, the numbers have increased among live organ donations as well with kidney being the most commonly donated organ and corneas among the deceased.

According to the Zonal Coordination Committee of Karnataka (ZCCK), this year, around 2,300 people in the city are awaiting kidney transplants compared to an approximate of 2,400 last year. According to Sakra World Hospital, 200 corneas were donated within the past three years and four live liver donations were done this year. Seven kidney transplants were made in a span of 12 months.

According to Krishna MK, chairperson, South, Eye Bank Association of India, an average of 20 corneas are donated every day this year compared to 15 in the previous years. Dr Raj Kumar Eye Bank, Narayana Nethralaya has received 1, 775 eye donations last year and this year, the eye bank has received about 1,042 until July.“Last year, the donations were less, but we are seeing an increase this year and hoping that the numbers will be higher by the end of 2018,” says ZCCK spokesperson.

Dr Rajiv Lochan J, senior consultant, HPB & Transplant Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, says, “The main impetus for this has been public awareness. In most instances, the family of the brain dead individual request for the donation. Our donors are mostly victims of severe road traffic accidents and are young. This means that their vital organs such as heart, lungs and liver are suitable for donation and this translates into transplantation. Therefore, these surgeries are increasing in number.”