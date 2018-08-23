Over 14,000 register online to visit Raj Bhavan

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Since going public, over 14,000 people have registered to visit the Raj Bhavan so far. VR Ramesh, secretary to the governor, says that they are trying to accommodate as many people as possible.

“On the first day, 400 adults and 200 children visited. We will be allowing nearly 600 people at once. The numbers could be more, as registered visitors bring their families of about four to five people,” he says.

As the dates for the visit have been changed to September 1 to 6 to pay respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, people who registered from August 17 to 22, will be allowed first. The timings have also been extended by an hour due to the number of requests. The Bhavan will open to public from 4 pm to 7.30 pm.

The visitors will be taken through the entire garden, the heritage building, dining hall, banquet hall and other attractions. Each batch, of about 20 to 30 people, will be shown around by a tour guide. “Every 5 to 10 minutes, we will be taking a batch. We have about 10 guides. Once the visitor reaches Raj Bhavan, they will be seated at the glass house. After they enjoy some ceremonial Classical music and have some refreshments - tea or coffee and cookies - the tour begins,” he adds.

Ramesh says there have been special requests from many schools in Bengaluru as well. “The requests are still under consideration. We would like to clear all those who have registered first on our website. It’s on a first-come-first serve basis. After that, we will think of accommodating schools.”“Many children are also visiting along with their parents. A foreign national had also visited the Bhavan. The lady, from California, said that she’s glad to have been given this opportunity. She’s visited Bengaluru often, but could not see the Bhavan before,” he shares.

All details regarding online registration is available on rajbhavan.kar.nic.in. Visitors should report at the entry gate 15 minutes before the given slot. Entry will not be permitted to those who do not report on time. Indian nationals are required to show a valid photo ID - the same as the one used for registration. Foreign nationals must register along with a scanned copy of a valid passport and visa, and on the day of the visit, should show their original passport to security for verification. Visitors may come individually or in a group of up to five persons. Hand bags, mobile phones and cameras are not allowed inside the Raj Bhavan.