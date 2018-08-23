Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents protest temple demolition in Vijayanagar

Following the demolition of a temple in Pattegarapalya in Vijayanagar, local residents staged a protest accusing a school management’s role behind the incident. Additional police forces were

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the demolition of a temple in Pattegarapalya in Vijayanagar, local residents staged a protest accusing a school management’s role behind the incident. Additional police forces were deployed in the area as a precautionary step. Maramma Temple, which is said to be four decades-old, was demolished on Tuesday night and the local residents, who learnt about it in the morning, staged a protest on Wednesday, alleging that the management of the St. Paul’s School was behind the incident. They alleged that the management had encroached on the temple land.

Prakash, the trustee of the temple, has registered a complaint with Vijayanagar police against the school principal and other members of the management, accusing them of demolishing the temple overnight.
“We have registered the case and have asked for some documents from the BBMP. Though residents are telling the temple was there from more than 40 years, there is no document on the ownership of the land. We will initiate further action after we get the documents,” said a police source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games