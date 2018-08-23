Residents protest temple demolition in Vijayanagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the demolition of a temple in Pattegarapalya in Vijayanagar, local residents staged a protest accusing a school management’s role behind the incident. Additional police forces were deployed in the area as a precautionary step. Maramma Temple, which is said to be four decades-old, was demolished on Tuesday night and the local residents, who learnt about it in the morning, staged a protest on Wednesday, alleging that the management of the St. Paul’s School was behind the incident. They alleged that the management had encroached on the temple land.

Prakash, the trustee of the temple, has registered a complaint with Vijayanagar police against the school principal and other members of the management, accusing them of demolishing the temple overnight.

“We have registered the case and have asked for some documents from the BBMP. Though residents are telling the temple was there from more than 40 years, there is no document on the ownership of the land. We will initiate further action after we get the documents,” said a police source.