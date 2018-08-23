Seven arrested for razing 1.5 acres of Turahalli forest

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven persons were arrested by forest officials for clearing a patch of the protected Turahalli forest with an earthmover on Tuesday night.The act was discovered by chance by a citizen who, in order to release a rescued Cobra, happened to enter the forest at the time when the earthmover was being used, and alerted the officials.On Tuesday night, around 8.15 pm, Joseph Hoover, a resident of Rajarajeshwarinagar, went to the forest to release a Spectacled Cobra that he had rescued. “I noticed an earthmover in action, and knew that normally forest work never happens at night. So, I alerted the officials.”

Hoover said the accused had cleared 1.5 acres of the forest by the time they were stopped. Assistant Conservator of Forests Ravindra Kumar said a case had been registered against D Muniraju — who runs a school — and six others under Section 24 of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963 (acts prohibited in reserved forests). Kumar added that a case for encroachment of the same patch of forest land had been filed against Muniraju in 2006, and was currently under litigation.

The accused allegedly wanted to clear the area for use by shepherds who reside within the forest.

Hoover has blamed the forest department for the incident, alleging that they work in connivance with the offenders. “Despite the status quo, encroachers have destroyed part of the reserve forest which is home to spotted deer, black-naped hare, reptiles, and over 100 species of birds,” he said. He claimed that shepherds have been grazing around 300 sheep within the forest since two months.

Muniraju, the accused, denied any knowledge of the incident, and also claimed he was not aware that an FIR had been registered against him.The forest has faced many threats over the years, including several encroachments. In the past two years, the forest department has cleared several encroachments and has also been working closely with citizens around the forest to nab offenders. In addition, a lot of litter is left behind by visitors to the forest, especially during weekends. Citizens undertake regular plantation and clean-up drives within the forest.