Techie murder: Gym instructor nabbed in Delhi  

Accused felt neglected, had a fight with techie during his visit to the city

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Whitefield police have cracked the murder of 23-year-old software engineer Vijaylakshmi and have arrested a gym instructor from Delhi in this connection. Preliminary probe has revealed that the accused felt that the techie was neglecting him and hence he strangled her to death.
The accused has been identified as Harish Kumar (24), a resident of Delhi and a gym instructor. He has been accused of murdering Vijayalakshmi, a software engineer hailing from Delhi and working in a software company at ITPL in Whitefield. Her decomposed body was found at her rented house at Kaithota Road in Nagondanahalli on Sunday night.

Police said that based on the statement made by Dinesh, who had rented out his house to Vijayalakshmi, that he had seen a man at her house a few days before the murder and the call detail records of the victim, they zeroed in on Harish Kumar. A police team was sent to Delhi and the staff arrested Harish Kumar on Wednesday.

“Both (Vijayalakshmi and Harish Kumar) were in Delhi and Vijayalakshmi came to Bengaluru for work in the first week of August. Harish, who had come to meet her, felt she was neglecting him and hence murdered her. Other details can be shared only after investigation,” DCP (Whitefield) Abdul Ahad said.
Sources said that it was Vijayalakshmi who had asked Harish to come to the city. “She was going to the gym, where Harish was an instructor in Delhi. They were very close there and Vijayalakshmi was also giving him money whenever he was in need. After she got a job in Bengaluru, she had moved to the city. She had also asked Harish to come to the city and he had come on August 11.

He was staying in a rented room but mostly spent his time at Vijayalakshmi’s house. He found her speaking to other men over the phone during the night and they had an argument over this on a few occasions. On August 16 evening, he had also gone to her office and had quarreled with her. After returning home, she fought with him over him going to her office. Vijayalakshmi reportedly pushed him hard and he hit his head against the wall. In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death,” a source said.“The same day he left the city and went to Amritsar. He returned to the city again and vacated his house in Channasandra and went to Delhi. A police team that was camping in Delhi arrested him from his house,” the source added.

