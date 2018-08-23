Home Cities Bengaluru

Undeterred by paralysis, this Bengaluru man now drives auto for a cause

Thirty-four-year-old Bengalurean, Mohammed Sharief, who was paralysed in his left shoulder after an accident, left a corporate job to run an autorickshaw to ferry stem cell donors

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thirty-four-year-old Bengalurean, Mohammed Sharief, who was paralysed in his left shoulder after an accident, left a corporate job to run an autorickshaw to ferry stem cell donors and do documentation and data entry to help a Chennai-based NGO, DATRI (means ‘donor’ in Sanskrit). 
The NGO is one of India’s largest blood stem cell donors registry with operations all over India. It has 3,70,000 registered volunteer donors helping patients suffering from fatal blood disorders like leukaemia or thalassaemia get a bone marrow match.

“I have been working for DATRI for one-and-a-half years. I left my corporate job four years ago. For the first six months I did a part time job for them. Now, I don’t take any other passengers. I work as a transport vendor and as an office person. An accident left my left shoulder paralysed and my corporate employer didn’t pay me a single penny as compensation,” Mohammed said.

He was unable to sustain his family as he lost his ability to type fast. “I used to do data entry but due to the collapse of my shoulder, I couldn’t do it anymore. My father and other relatives are auto drivers, so I took to it. I wanted to help donors with the blood donations as this is a noble cause for bone marrow transplant,” he said.He told The New Indian Express that donors arrive from all across the country, sometimes at night and he transports them to hospitals. “They are not locals so they won’t know the routes. I also help them with the documents. Whether it is getting printouts or sending couriers to aid in finding a bone marrow match, I do it,” he said. 

Despite the volunteer work, Sharief provides for his mother, wife and daughter single-handedly. As of today, there are 1,981 patients registered with DATRI who are waiting to find a match that could save their life and out of these there are 404 patients from Karnataka alone. There are children suffering from thalassemia in a few pockets in rural Karnataka, including Bijapur, Upinnagadi, Mangalore, Gadag, Mysuru, Ballary and Tumakuru. There are as  many as 15 to 20 reported cases of children with thalassemia who do not have a matched donor in their family.Most of these children belong to lower strata of society and their parents are unable to afford a monthly blood transfusion to save their lives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games