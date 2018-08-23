Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth stabbed to death by drunk friends

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his friends at Pension Mohalla in Cottonpet police station limits on Tuesday night.Rakesh, a resident of Anjanappa Garden, is the deceased. He was

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 23-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his friends at Pension Mohalla in Cottonpet police station limits on Tuesday night.Rakesh, a resident of Anjanappa Garden, is the deceased. He was working as a delivery boy with a private firm that supplies mineral water.Police said that Rakesh was walking home around 10.30 pm on Tuesday when his friends Ranjith and Mani, who were in an inebriated state, intercepted him and picked a fight over a trivial reason.

They hurled filthy abuses at him which led to a heated argument. The argument ended with the duo stabbing Rakesh several times before escaping. Rakesh was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. “Ranjith has a criminal background and has four cases against him. We are on the lookout for both the absconding accused,” said Cottonpet police station staff.

