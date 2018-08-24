Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru commuters to face traffic jams on Outer Ring Road

Commuters on the Outer Ring Road between Nayandahalli junction and Central Silk Board are likely to face traffic congestion due to ongoing construction as part of the signal-free corridor on the stret

Published: 24th August 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters on the Outer Ring Road between Nayandahalli junction and Central Silk Board are likely to face traffic congestion due to ongoing construction as part of the signal-free corridor on the stretch.

On Thursday, BBMP Mayor Sampath Raj inspected an under-construction underpass at Dr Muthuraj junction at Banashankari 3rd Stage, which is part of the project. He directed officials to finish the underpass by the end of this year.As a result of the ongoing work, one side of the road has been blocked and traffic is being diverted from the junction. Construction of the `18.72 crore underpass was scheduled to be completed by March 2017. However, the new probable date of completion is March 31, 2019.
The total length of the corridor is 14.05 km and extends from PES College in Banashankari to Silk Board junction. Of this, a length of 7.50 km are proposed for corridor improvements.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar