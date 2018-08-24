Bengaluru commuters to face traffic jams on Outer Ring Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters on the Outer Ring Road between Nayandahalli junction and Central Silk Board are likely to face traffic congestion due to ongoing construction as part of the signal-free corridor on the stretch.

On Thursday, BBMP Mayor Sampath Raj inspected an under-construction underpass at Dr Muthuraj junction at Banashankari 3rd Stage, which is part of the project. He directed officials to finish the underpass by the end of this year.As a result of the ongoing work, one side of the road has been blocked and traffic is being diverted from the junction. Construction of the `18.72 crore underpass was scheduled to be completed by March 2017. However, the new probable date of completion is March 31, 2019.

The total length of the corridor is 14.05 km and extends from PES College in Banashankari to Silk Board junction. Of this, a length of 7.50 km are proposed for corridor improvements.