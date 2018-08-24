Bengaluru man talks about murder weapon, gets caught

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kengeri police arrested a 52-year-old auto driver after he blurted out what weapon was used in the killing of 65-year-old woman Gauramma. On August 9, the woman was found with her throat slit at a Kengeri farm where she worked as a caretaker.

Ventakaramu V, a resident of Hegganahalli Cross in Sunkadakatte, allegedly killed the aged woman for turning down his request to marry her widowed daughter-in-law and also for not giving him money. “When we were taking the statement, Venkataramu said that someone had killed her using a sickle. Until then, we were not sure which weapon was used in the crime. When questioned how he knew about the weapon used for killing Gauramma, he confessed to the murder,” said a police source.

Police said the accused knew the woman for many years. He used to visit her once in a while. During one such visit, he found that Gauramma’s daughter-in-law was a widow. He later told Gauramma that he was interested in marrying her. But Gauramma scolded him and advised him to live with his wife and children.

“Venkataramu was also pestering Gauramma to give him money which she had kept in her bank account in Harohalli. The woman, however, refused. She told him that she would return to her village in Kanakapura in a few days and would never come back. On August 9, Venkataramu went to the farm and murdered her by slitting her throat with a sickle and escaped after locking the door,” police added.

“The next day, he returned and took the security guard of a neighbouring building along, saying the woman was not opening the door. He then called Gauramma’s grandson. The grandson rushed to the farm and peeped through the windows to find Gauramma lying in a pool of blood.”