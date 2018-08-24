Bomb hoax delays two domestic flights from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the second time in four days, the security personnel in Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) had to conduct intensive checks following a hoax call about a bomb threat. The call received on Wednesday morning was about a bomb planted in the luggage of an Air Asia India flight heading either to Kolkata or Thiruvananthapuram. As a consequence, the Kolkata flight had a delayed departure of an hour while the flight to Thiruvananthapuram was delayed by 2.5 hours.

According to airport police, the nodal officer of Air Asia India received a call from a mobile at 11.04 am stating that a bomb placed in either a suitcase of a Duffel bag would explode shortly. He alerted the Terminal Manager of the airport immediately who contacted the police.“The caller said he was just alerting the police and the bomb was placed in the next Air Asia flight bound from Bengaluru to either Kolkata or Thiruvananthapuram,” a cop said. He did not specify if it was in the checked-in luggage or in the hand baggage of passengers.

The Quick Response Team, the Bomb Detection and Disposal squad along with its sniffer dogs, the Central Industrial Security Force, airport police and additional manpower were pressed into action for nearly two hours. “It turned out to be a hoax call,” the cop added.

The 15 536 flight was supposed to depart at 12.05 pm to Kolkata. “The checked-in luggage had to be brought back and passed through the six layers of security screening again. The hand baggage, as well as passengers, had to undergo another round of security check following the call,” said a CISF official. According to the airport website, the flight left only by 1.05 pm. The same drill was repeated for the Air Asia 15 9128 flight to Thiruvananthapuram and it finally left at 2.50 pm instead of its scheduled time of 12.20 pm.

“We know the mobile number from which the call came and further investigations are on,” the cop said.

On Monday, the airport received a hoax call about a bomb likely to explode either in the lobby or the parking lot sending the security force on a similar drill.