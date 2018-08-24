Innovation challenge by Infosys launched

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Infosys Science Foundation has announced a collaboration with New York Academy of Sciences to organise an innovation challenge for students in the age group of 13-18 years. The challenge is aimed at finding a solution to ‘malnutrition of expectant mothers and under-5 children in India’.

Students can sign up for this virtual challenge at nyas.org/infosyssciencefoundation. They can work solo or in teams of up to six members from across the country. Applications will close once 1,000 students have enrolled and will kickstart on September 10 and continue for eight weeks.The winners will be announced in December. The winning team will receive a scholarship of `5 lakh per team member.