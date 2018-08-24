Organs of 7-year-old save three lives in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A month ago, a generous gesture by the family of seven-year-old Shankar Badiger helped three ailing patients in the city. Shankar had been diagnosed with cancerous tumours in the brain stem. His cancer was aggressive, causing the child to be declared brain dead on July 19.

On getting the family’s consent, the boy’s heart and two kidneys were harvested for transplant at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals where he was admitted. The heart was transplanted to a 13-year-old girl, who had been suffering from severe heart failure. The girl was on the waiting list for the past six months.

The two kidneys were given to two men, aged 44 and 42, both of whom were suffering from end stage renal disease. The 44-year-old patient had been suffering from this condition for four years and the 42-year-old for seven years. Both the patients are completely off dialysis as opposed to the three appointments a week they had to keep prior to the transplant.