Home Cities Bengaluru

Organs of 7-year-old save three lives in Bengaluru

A month ago, a generous gesture by the family of seven-year-old Shankar Badiger helped three ailing patients in the city. Shankar had been diagnosed with cancerous tumours in the brain stem. His cance

Published: 24th August 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A month ago, a generous gesture by the family of seven-year-old Shankar Badiger helped three ailing patients in the city. Shankar had been diagnosed with cancerous tumours in the brain stem. His cancer was aggressive, causing the child to be declared brain dead on July 19.

On getting the family’s consent, the boy’s heart and two kidneys were harvested for transplant at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals where he was admitted. The heart was transplanted to a 13-year-old girl, who had been suffering from severe heart failure. The girl was on the waiting list for the past six months.
The two kidneys were given to two men, aged 44 and 42, both of whom were suffering from end stage renal disease. The 44-year-old patient had been suffering from this condition for four years and the 42-year-old for seven years. Both the patients are completely off dialysis as opposed to the three appointments a week they had to keep prior to the transplant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar