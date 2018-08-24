Home Cities Bengaluru

Sheep-rearing training for farmers turns into a dilemma

To help poor farmers and unemployed youths, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services will conduct a three-day certificate course at Hesaraghatta on the outskirts of the city free of

A woman takes care of her sheep at Shivanahalli near Bengaluru | Pandarinath B

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help poor farmers and unemployed youths, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services will conduct a three-day certificate course at Hesaraghatta on the outskirts of the city free of cost from August 27. But the poor farmers have been asked to take care of their food and accommodation on their own.

Department officials say funds were allotted only to conduct training and not for other facilities. The State Livestock Breeding and Training Centre is conducting training on ‘Sheep, goat and fodder production’ at Hesaraghatta which is 30 km from Bengaluru.

A circular issued by the centre states that training will be conducted “free of cost” but food arrangement, boarding and lodging facilities have to be borne by the candidates (farmers).A senior department official said the government has sanctioned funds only for training. He declined to disclose how many candidates registered so far. “We are getting inquiries,’’ he added. The candidates can avail loan by producing suitable documents along with the certificate.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said the farming community are in distress. “When the government is providing training for them, it is their duty to provide basic amenities who will come all the way from different parts of the state, most from rural places. One knows how expensive accommodation and food is in Bengaluru. The poor farmers are not in the state to shell out money for accommodation. The organiser has to think of these things during pre-preparations.

Otherwise, it looks like just for the sake of conducting the training, they are doing it. It should not be a namesake training, but with complete facilities, it should reach the real beneficiaries,’’ he added.
When contacted, Animal Husbandry Minister Venkatrao Nadagouda said he would enquire about this with the officials concerned.

