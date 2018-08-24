Home Cities Bengaluru

Touts ejected during Karnataka Examinations Authority counselling for medical seats

Authorities call police to keep middlemen posing as parents away

Published: 24th August 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which conducted a mop-up round of seat allotment for undergraduate medical courses on Thursday, managed to get rid of some touts, accompanied by students, who were looking to block seats. During the counselling, it came to the notice of the authorities that there were middlemen posing as parents of candidates. Following this, the KEA authorities called in the police.

Speaking about it, KEA executive director Vinoth Priya said, “We were told about the involvement of middlemen who were using students who have got seats under all-India quota to block seats here. We took the help of police and send them out.”

Upon realising that there were middlemen to the premises, several seat aspirants protested alleging that some of the candidates were involved in blocking of seats. Following the protest, the KEA executive director and the administrative officer themselves verified the documents of candidates in the presence of police. As many 958 medical seats were available in the mop-up round and the allotment will continue even on Friday.

One of the main reasons why middlemen are active at KEA is because it does not have details of medical seat allotments done by counselling agencies in other states. “There is no centralised database where we can get details of students who got seats in other states. However, we have the list of candidates who got seats under all-India quota and barred them from attending the mop-up round,” said a KEA official said.

Students said the authorities should seriously look into the menace of seat blocking. A student from West Bengal said that many students with high ranks were appearing for counselling. “When candidates with ranks up to 5,000 are eligible for government seats, why would they opt for private seats,” she questioned.
Students even alleged that seat blocking happens every year in collusion with college managements. “The touts who were here today are nothing but agents of private medical colleges. Counseling agencies of the concerned states should collect original documents of the candidates once they confirm the seat to avoid blocking of seats in another state,” said another student from Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Vinoth Priya said they had tightened measures this year to avoid seat blocking. “Only one guardian along with the candidate is given entry pass for counselling,” she said. She also added that the photos of the candidates and the guardian had to be uploaded prior to the counselling. Despite that, there were some people who had accompanied candidates and when we informed police, they ran away,” she said.

Misleading bills
There were some bills stuck on the KEA compound wall misleading students that they can mutually exchange seats. KEA officials clarified that there is no such option and termed it as the handiwork of miscreants. If necessary, a police complaint will be filed against such people, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar