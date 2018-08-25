Home Cities Bengaluru

13 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in Bengaluru

The Sarjapur police have arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, who had allegedly illegally entered India, based on information provided by officials of the Internal Security Divisio

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Sarjapur police have arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, who had allegedly illegally entered India, based on information provided by officials of the Internal Security Division (ISD). The police have seized 33 empty cartridges from one of them.

The police said the ISD officials had passed on information to them about illegal immigrants from Bangladesh staying in Kommasandra village and doing odd jobs. Following this, Mohammed Shobikul Islam (20) was detained. He did not produce any documents and confessed that he, along with other Bangladeshis, had entered India a few years ago.

He also led the officers to a temporary shed at an agricultural land where 12 other Bangaldeshi nationals were living. None of them have valid documents and they were arrested. One of them is absconding.
“Mohammed Shobikul Islam hailed from Khulna district in Bangaldesh and when his shed was searched, 33 empty cartridges of a 7.62 mm pistol were found. These were seized and he is being interrogated,” the police added.

Fake Bangladeshi travel agent held

In another operation, the Hebbagodi police arrested Mohammed Morshadulla Alam (28), who had come to Bengaluru in 2011 on a student visa and was running a tourism business. Police said Alam, who hailed from Noakhali district in Bangaldesh, had come to the city to pursue engineering. He did not complete the course but started ‘Alam Medical Tourism’ in Bommasandra and was living in an apartment in Chandapura of Anekal taluk. “He had used fake documents to procure an Indian Passport, Aadhaar card and driving licence,” the police said.

