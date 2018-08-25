Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man held for stealing cashew worth Rs 16 lakh

Published: 25th August 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cashew distributor, who stole 1,980 kg of cashewnuts worth `16 lakh from a warehouse, was arrested by the Vyalikaval police within 24 hours after the incident was reported.Prashanth Tanaji Patil (25), who hails from Sangli district in Maharashtra, committed the theft after suffering huge losses.

Police said the theft had taken place at a warehouse belonging to Om Sri Traders located at Vyalikaval 12th Cross on Tuesday night. The theft came to light when cashew trader H Rajesh Kamath went to the warehouse the next day. He immediately filed a complaint stating that 198 tins containing cashew were stolen by unknown persons using a duplicate key.

Inspector K N Sudhakar and team immediately started the investigation and nabbed Patil within a few hours. “During the questioning, he revealed that he was supplying cashew to several shops and had suffered huge losses in the business. Thus, he decided to commit theft. He knew the complainant for two-three years and also knew where he stored the goods. He had got a duplicate key made, of the godown, some days ago,” the police said.

