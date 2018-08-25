Bengaluru police personnel to get BDA flats at concessional rates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police personnel in the City could get flats from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) at a slight concession if talks in this connection between the Home department and Authority come through.

According to a source, the State Home department was finding it tough to find decent housing for its large police force in the City.

"The Home department has approached the BDA to explore the possibility of allotting BDA flats for its cops on a priority basis. They stand to have a slight discount on the cost of the flats since bulk booking would be done," the source said.BDA is presently selling its flats built at Valagerahalli, Alur, Kanminike, Komaghatta and Doddabanahalli across the table to public at its head office at Guttahalli.