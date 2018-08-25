Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru school in the dock for corporal punishment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has issued an order asking the Department of Public Instruction to initiate action against a city-based private school for allegedly subjecting children to corporal punishment.

In the order passed, the commission has also stated that action should be initiated against the school management for non-compliance with child safety measures. The order also insisted on suspending the principal of the school.

The Commission passed this order after conducting a hearing on the complaint lodged by a parent alleging that parents of a child were manhandled and harassed by the school staff after they allegedly asked the school management to allow children inside the school premises. The students were not allowed inside as they were late to school and were made to stand outside the school gates. The complainant parent also brought this to the notice of the primary and secondary education minister by writing a letter to him.

