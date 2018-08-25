Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru scores poorly on emission cuts, energy consumption

Bengaluru at 12th, Bhopal lowest in emission survey among 14 cities

By Harsha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a survey of 14 cities striving to achieve reduction in emissions and energy guzzling, by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) — a New Delhi-based think-tank — Bengaluru was placed at 12th position, with 14th being the highest, for overall emissions and energy consumption — just two places above New Delhi.

Bhopal was ranked first for lowest overall emissions and energy use from urban commute, according to CSE’s survey titled ‘The Urban Commute’, released at a seminar organised in Kolkata on Friday. Among cities that emit the least (per-travel trip emissions and energy consumption), Bengaluru was placed at eleventh position. Kolkata topped the list of low emissions per travel due to high usage of public transport and walking.

“Kolkata also has short travel distances,’’ the survey report stressed. Bengaluru’s share of public transport though lower when compared to New Delhi, it had scored over the latter as travel volumes were much lesser.

The report warns that the emission and energy guzzling would get worse in Bengaluru in the future if preventive steps were not taken.CSE Executive Director (research and advocacy) Anumita Roychowdhury said, “Increasing dependence on personal vehicles for urban commuting will result in irreversible negative trends.”

Associate Professor, Transportation System Engineering (TSE), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Ashish Verma said he was not surprised with Bengaluru being placed at 12th. In fact, it has vindicated our report ‘Sustainable Transport Measures for Liveable Bengaluru’ presented at the recent C40 Cities Climate Leadership group meeting held in Bengaluru. “I have seen how development like elevated corridors had done nothing to the city but only degraded its air quality further,’’ he informed when contacted.

