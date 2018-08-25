Cycle sharing travels to Koramangala, Indiranagar

Home Cities Bengaluru

Due to larger population, Koramangala and Indiranagar will have more cycles than other areas

BENGALURU: While the government’s bicycle sharing system Trin Trin is yet to see the light of day in Bengaluru, the increase in popularity of public bicycle sharing (PBS) has expanded to Koramangala and Indiranagar.

Six weeks ago, QR code-enabled smart cycles were implemented in Koramangala, and a week ago, in Indiranagar by PEDL. “These areas have a diverse population. Apart from residences, there are several offices and hangout spots that help in maximising the use of cycles. There are around 1,000 cycles in both places,” says Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of Zoom Car, of which PEDL is a part.

With a patronage of three to four rides per cycle per day since the launch, they are expecting an increase to five to six rides, as is the case with Sanjaynagar. “There are over 50 docking stations in both areas, and we find that there are customers across all age groups. Some of the major reasons for using this mode, apart from last-mile connectivity, is for fitness, running daily errands, leisure and to hang out,” Greg informs.

Koramangala difficult for cycling: PEDL

“Koramangala has poor roads in commercial areas, but better in residential areas. There are no dedicated cycle lanes. Moreover, the high traffic density makes it relatively difficult for cycling,” the CEO says, adding, “We have more cycles here due to the larger population.

Indiranagar and Sanjaynagar have better roads conditions in both commercial and residential areas. These places are better for cycling.”

What would improve the situation, according to them, is if the government provides dedicated cycle tracks on major arterial roads. Dedicated parking spaces for cycles at major public transport hubs and Metro stations would be a plus, as they would encourage people to use cycling for last-mile connectivity, he says.

Rs 30 for 30 minutes
Rent a cycle for `3 per 30 mins. Download the Zoomcar app and scan the QR code to unlock the cycle and use it.

