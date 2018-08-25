Day-long event in Bengaluru to give food for thought to urban farmers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the occasion of World Kitchen Garden Day, the two-day ‘Oota from your Thota’ event will promote organic urban farming through 16 sessions held by experts on gardening. As the topic of safe, healthy and organically grown food is increasingly discussed in the urban setting, the Garden City Farmers (GCF) aim to help you control where your food comes from and how it is grown.

BN Vishwanath, called the father of organic urban terrace gardening in India, is spearheading the quarterly event that will include one-hour workshops on terrace, balcony, hydroponics, indoor, vertical, medicinal and bonsai gardening.

Rajendra Hegde, co-organiser says, “The focus this time is on bringing gardening-related material in one place. People can learn about home composting, wastewater usage from household, community farming, grafting, nutrition and home-made solutions for relief from pests.”

“We talk about how vegetables are to be consumed fresh and that there are a lot of pesticidal residues in food grown on farms. We demand for green food grown with water that is not contaminated. The concept here is to grow your own food, so you know what goes into it,” says Rajendra, adding that people will have control over what they are eating.

Based on the footfall from previous events, they are expecting over 10,000 people this time. For those who are interested in gardening but unaware of how to begin, Rajendra recommends visiting the 45 stalls that will be selling gardening-related material, flowering and fruit plants, compost, vegetable seeds and more.

The event follows its own mantra of a zero-waste lifestyle. The plates and tumblers at the venue are borrowed from Adamya Chetana’s steel plate bank and they have ensured no posters, banners or leaflets were printed to advertise the event.

Where and when

It will be held on August 25 and August 26 at Durga

Parameshwari Grounds, JP Nagar from 9am to 8.30pm