No thrill, say bikers on BBMP’s race track

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently announced plans to convert a quarry in Belahalli near Baglur into a racing track. Even as traffic police feel move may work to curb the growing cases of drag racing, bikers are not convinced.

While bikers and biking groups in the city feel this will definitely boost the motorsports in the city, they, however, are clear that it will not deter drag racers or racing in the city. Harsha Bhat, biker and admin of the city-based group, Roaring Pistons, which comprises 100 to 150 bikers, says, “It is a good move on the part of the government, and one that will help motorsporting events in the city to thrive,” he says, adding, “Racing on the streets is a thrill for some people. And there is no fix for that. It’s the feel of the streets and the traffic that these racers look for, which they may not find on a designated race track,” he says.

Bindu Reddy, member of an all-female biking group, Hop on Girls, says, “I feel people who are into drag racing try to get the thrill on the road itself. While providing a racing track will give thrill seekers an option, it is not necessary that they will use it,” she says. Unlike Harsha, Bindu feels that the track on the outskirts will be close enough to the city for racers to access.

At present, there are no race tracks in the city. Despite the growing number of bikers and biking communities in the city, a race track has been one of the longstanding demands of race enthusiasts. The closest race track, according to bikers, is the one near Chennai and Coimbatore that bikers from the city head to.

A high ranking traffic official told CE, “What we see from the cases we have come across is that most of these drag racers are from lower middle- class backgrounds. So, the question of whether or not this upcoming track will be effective in preventing drag racing will depend on the nature of the track itself. Right now plans are in the conceptual stage.”