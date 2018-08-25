Realty booms, harsh reality stares us

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

City’s international airport boosted real estate development in and around Devanahalli, but led to drying up of lakes and forcing once-happy farmers in this area to sell their land to real estate developers to build high-rises

DEVANAHALLI: Not long ago, there were at least 30 lakes, kalyanis and innumerable water bodies besides lush green paddy fields in and around Devanahalli, a Town Municipal Council in Bengaluru Rural district, located north of Bengaluru. But due to rapid urbanisation, and to accommodate a burgeoning Bengaluru, these water bodies and paddy fields have given way to high-rise building, leading to an acute shortage of water.

Thanks to the international airport coming up near Devanahalli — about 40 Km from Bengaluru — which completed 10 years of servicing Bengaluru in May 2018, water resources here are being systematically killed for Bengaluru’s development. In the past, there were many flourishing lakes constructed by past rulers, affluent people and others. These included Ire Ammani Kere, Sihineera kere, Shettigere, Bandekodigehalli Kere, Begur Kere, Hunasuru Kere, Bettakote Kere, Gokere, Mulliyammanni Kere, Murali Ammanni Kere, Chikkajala, Doddajala Kere and many more. Now they are part of a real estate hub, thanks to the airport coming up.

THE TURNING POINT

With the international airport’s location planned in the mid-1990s, the area witnessed a boom in the real estate market all around. While land prices shot up and development progressed, groundwater depleted. And with this, the lakes and, therefore, the age-old kalyanis dried up completely.“Kalyanis were constructed during Kempegowda’s regime (mid-16th century). Unlike lakes, kalyanis depend on underground water recharge. But now, with too many borewells, water depletion is at the worse, hence kalyanis dried up,’’ historian Suresh Moona explained.

The KIA becoming operational saw property development reaching a feverish pitch. And Devanahalli — also known as Devandahalli, Devanadoddi and Devanapura — witnessed its agricultural land giving way to residential layouts and revenue sites. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)-developed highway also led to increase in land prices. At present, hundreds of high-rise buildings have mushroomed in the region due to the expansion of Bengaluru.

“Now, unfortunately, many of these lakes are either in a bad state or do not exist at all,’’ another historian Arun Prasad said.TNIE visited a few kalyanis (stepped tanks adjacent to temples) located in and around KIA, where not a drop of water was found in them, besides being badly maintained. The kalyani located next to Chikkajala fort is said to be more than 200 years old. Located on NH-44, the kalyani is between Chikkajala and Doddajala lakes (‘Jala’ means water). But both lakes are devoid of water, and with no water in the lakes, the adjacent kalyani too has become dry.

Munegowda, who once owned a paddy field next to the kalyani in Chikkajala, has now converted it into a residential layout as he cannot sustain his livelihood any more. “There was a time when we had good rains and both lakes filled up, recharging the groundwater. But due to inadequate rains, there is no water in the lake, and we did not know what to do. Finally, we decided sell our land for residential layouts,’’ he said.

Back then, underground water reserves were available at 300 feet. Now, it is reached 800-1000 feet below.Bhadregowda, also an ex-farmer, sold his land a long time ago. “We lost our livelihood. Everything has changed because of this,’’ he says pointing towards the airport and the high-rise buildings in the vicinity, blaming them for the vanishing water bodies.The kalyani located near Devanhalli fort is also in the bad state. There is no water, so the priest and devotees use water from outside to clean the premises.

HISTORY BURIED, TOO

Historian Prasad says it is not just the lakes, but even a piece of history buried here. There was a burial ground next to Chikkajala lake which is said to be 1,500-years-old. It was even listed as a ‘protected site’ by Archaeological Society of India (ASI). But it has been encroached and vandalised due to rapid urbanisation. “It is the government’s duty to protect the piece of history. There is lack of sense of history among the authorities,’’ he said. Historian Moona refers to a report by Sir Ronald Ross, the British medical doctor who received the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 1902 for his work on the transmission of malaria. He was the sanitary inspector in Bengaluru during the British regime. Ross mentioned that in and around Bengaluru there were many water springs which improved groundwater level.