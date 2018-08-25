Theatre fest to honour rural artistes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Theatre groups in metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru enjoy access to theatre spaces, auditoriums and social outreach owing to social media platforms and booking websites.

On the other hand, their rural counterparts from smaller towns and villages in Karnataka may not come armed with all the infrastructure and publicity.

In a bid to encourage and honour rural theatre professionals, Pravara studio is having an awards ceremony as a part of its three-day theatre festival.

S Narasimhamurthy

“While we normally celebrate our anniversary through performances by different theatre groups, this year we decided to honour veterans in the field of theatre and only those from rural areas,” says Hanu Ramasanjeev, founder-director of Pravara art studio.

“It is tough to build a team and provide a platform for rural actors and play directors to come together, in villages. Despite this, many of them take the plunge and work in this art form full-time. Even in cities, we only engage with theatre alongside steady income jobs,” Hanu points out.

While he did not reveal the names of those shortlisted for the first Rangasadana award by the group, the second prize will be given to Malatesha Badigera, ex-member of Karnataka Nataka Academy from Gadag district and a ‘Ustad Bismilla Khan’ winner. The third award will be given to comedy scriptwriter

MS Narasimhamurthy. Hanu emphasises that the recognition is for those who have been in the field for 20-25 years, and for those who look at theatre more than a hobby.

Open to the public for free, the festival will take place on August 24, 25 and 26, with awards given out on the concluding day. Day one will have amateur theatre group Suyoga performing. The following two days will have Pravara performing their own productions Beg Borrow Aliya and Saalumaragalathaayi Thimakka (a biography on Saalumarada Thimakka) respectively. It will take place at KH Kalasoudha, Hanumantha Nagar at 6 pm.