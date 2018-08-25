Your move, princess

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At its heart, Princess Jing is a bluffing game in which two players try to be the first to move their princess to the opposite side of the board undetected by the other. However, while that description is entirely factual, it fails to capture how this game’s presentation really elevates it and makes it much more enjoyable.

Setting up Princess Jing consists of unfolding the game board and placing 25 pillars on it in a 5x5 grid. These pillars are beautifully designed 3D cardboard structures, and they’re central to the concept of the game. Each player then secretly slots in three of their figures — their princess, their maid, and their accomplice (who’s holding up an actual mirror) — into any of the five pillars on the row closest to them. The first player to get their princess to the central point of the row on the other end of the board wins the game.

Turns couldn’t be simpler in Princess Jing — you just swap any two pillars that are adjacent, including diagonally. Then you sit back and watch your opponent furiously speculate whether you moved your princess, one of your other figures or just an empty pillar as a bluff. Don’t enjoy the feeling too much, though, because you’ll be doing the same thing as soon as they make a move. It’s a cat and mouse game, except that each of you is simultaneously both the cat and the mouse. You might want to move your princess, but you’re worried because you suspect your opponent might be closing in with their princess; so what do you do?

That’s where the mirror holders come in — because they’re holding actual mirrors, you can use them to spy on the other side of the pillar they’re in front of!.It’s a small touch, but it’s pure genius and there are few better feelings than when your opponent unknowingly moves their princess right into your mirror holder’s field of view. That’s bad on multiple levels, because you not only know how close they are to victory but, if you guess where their princess is correctly, you get an extra turn to move yourself closer to a win.

However, should you guess incorrectly, your opponent gets that extra turn. ‘How could you guess incorrectly when you’ve got a mirror?!’, I hear you cry. Well, that’s where the maids come in — at first glance, they look like the princesses. And the problem with taking your time to make sure basically telegraphs the location of your mirror holder to your opponent. It’s a wonderfully slapstick shell game, back and forth, until someone inevitably blinks and the game is won; but it’s so quick and so much fun that you’re likely to play another one (or two, or…) before packing it away.

The world of two-player abstract (or semi-abstract) games is a fairly crowded one — chess, for example, springs to mind as do many others. Princess Jing isn’t the new queen of the genre; however, it is a fun (and funny!) game that you can play with just about anybody and that looks absolutely beautiful when it’s set up on your table.