Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University to get rid of water-guzzling eucalyptus trees

The Bangalore University has taken one more step forward towards making the Jnana Bharathi campus environment friendly.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore University has taken one more step forward towards making the Jnana Bharathi campus environment friendly. The university, which recently took a decision to install solar panels in the campus, has now decided to make it free of eucalyptus trees. There are over 20,000 eucalyptus trees in the campus. Considering the dryness caused by these to the land, the university has decided to cut them and put in place a ban on planting this tree species in the future.

“In the campus there are several of these trees and they absorb a lot of water,” said a BU official. In the first phase, 38 trees are going to be axed in a parcel of land where the Kempe Gowda Bhavana is coming up. “After this, we will conduct a survey of trees and later remove them,” said the official. According to officials, each of these trees need at least six-eight litres of water per day. “We have decided to plant rare species in this area,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5