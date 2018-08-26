Bangalore University to get rid of water-guzzling eucalyptus trees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore University has taken one more step forward towards making the Jnana Bharathi campus environment friendly. The university, which recently took a decision to install solar panels in the campus, has now decided to make it free of eucalyptus trees. There are over 20,000 eucalyptus trees in the campus. Considering the dryness caused by these to the land, the university has decided to cut them and put in place a ban on planting this tree species in the future.

“In the campus there are several of these trees and they absorb a lot of water,” said a BU official. In the first phase, 38 trees are going to be axed in a parcel of land where the Kempe Gowda Bhavana is coming up. “After this, we will conduct a survey of trees and later remove them,” said the official. According to officials, each of these trees need at least six-eight litres of water per day. “We have decided to plant rare species in this area,” the official added.