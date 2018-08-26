Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics mulls name change to add management courses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), which was started on the lines of London School of Economics (LSE), is now looking to conduct management courses. The governing council of the institute recently discussed changing the school’s name. However, this proposal has not gone down well with senior academics.

A recent governing council meeting with Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda discussed the changes. Highly placed sources said, “Some members suggested to change the name. Change means not the complete revision of name, they suggested to make it economics and management.” However, other members opposed by saying that the focus of the institute is economics and including management will not serve any great purpose.

Registration a problem

Even the registration process for the institute has become a problem as it is registered under two entities. One under the Societies Act as an education trust and another under the Universities Act. Devegowda said, the file has been sent to the advocate general for legal opinion.