Bengaluru cabbie stabbed to death during drunken brawl

Published: 26th August 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 03:22 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A drunken brawl went horribly wrong when a 35-year-old cab driver was stabbed to death by a gang of four men inside a bar in Kadirenehalli in Banashankari on Friday night. Kumaraswamy Layout police arrested three of the accused after the incident came to light on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sarabande Chandur, a resident of Banashankari. The arrested are identified as Nayaz (32), Nadeem (36) and Riyaz (30), residents of Kadirenahalli.

The police said that Chandru, who was in an inebriated state, was coming out from a bar and was standing at the cash counter to pay the bill. A gang of four, including Nayaz, who came to the bar, asked Chandru to give them way to go inside. Chandru allegedly asked them to wait for a while and then the gang picked up a quarrel with him. In a fit of rage, Nayaz and Riyaz attacked him with a knife and fled the scene.

The cashier alerted KS Layout police, who rushed to the spot. The accused were nabbed at their house. However, another one is still at large. Further investigations are on.

