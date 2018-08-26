Encroached land recovery in Bengaluru to pay for farm loan waiver

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s land encroachers could very well provide the funds needed for H D Kumaraswamy’s massive farm loan waiver plan. From next month, recovery of encroached land is set to begin in earnest as officials from the Deputy Commissioner’s office will swoop down to recover B Kharab land across the city.

According to officials, around 15,000 acres valued at over Rs 50,000 crore have been encroached across the city. Starting next week, a land audit will start to identify encroached B Kharab land. B Kharab land includes dried waterbodies, hillocks, small lanes, graveyards and other government lands that are reserved or assigned for public purposes. One acre has 40 guntas.

The demolition drive will begin as soon as the land audit throws up information. In cases where the land cannot be recovered, heavy penalties will be imposed and the money generated is likely to be handed over for farm loan waiver. Bengaluru Urban DC authorities on Saturday took up demolition in some areas.

L C Nagaraj, Assistant Commissioner, told Express that one sample survey was conducted in one village at Bengaluru South in Hosakerehalli, which has around 100 survey number properties. “When we completed the survey, we found there was six acres and 23 guntas encroached by various builders. Each builder had encroached few guntas, but together it came up to six acres and 23 guntas, which is a huge number. In Bengaluru there are hundreds of villages where we will get back large tracts of lands if we conduct thorough survey,’’ he said.

Nagaraj said, “One gunta is equal to 1,033 sqft and the price of 1 sqft varies from place to place. This also means that in some places each gunta could be worth more than `50 lakh. All these encroached lands are part of apartment complexes, commercial complexes or some high rise buildings, where the builder has encroached the adjacent few guntas during construction. They might have constructed on this land and sold it,” he said.

“We will ask the person concerned — buyer or seller — to pay the fees for land conversion. If we regularise like this, we are estimating a sum of `50,000 crore that the government will get as additional revenue,” he said.

Sources from Bengaluru Urban DC’s office said additional income to the government will be utilised for various government schemes and to waive farmers’ loans.

Properties worth Rs 36 crore recovered

Bengaluru Urban DC authorities on Saturday restarted the encroachment removal drive at various locations in Bengaluru North. The overall properties recovered were worth `36 crore. Authorities from Bengaluru North removed encroachment at Siddapura village in Varthur Hobli, Hirandahalli in Bidarahalli hobli, Banaswadi and Nagondanahalli villages in KR Pura hobli.

Individuals and the builders were sent notices earlier. As they did not vacate, authorities came with an earthmover to remove the encroachment. At Banaswadi, next to an Indira Canteen, a tiles shop was razed. The owner of the shop who did not wish to reveal his identity, told The New Indian Express that he is not aware of the notice as it might have been served to the owner of the property.