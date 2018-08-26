Home Cities Bengaluru

Pre-university student fatally run over by speeding truck in Bengaluru, locals protest

An 18-year-old Pre-university (PU) student died on the spot after he was run over by a speeding truck on NICE Road in Kumarswamy Layout Traffic police station limits on Saturday.

26th August 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old Pre-university (PU) student died on the spot after he was run over by a speeding truck on NICE Road in Kumarswamy Layout Traffic police station limits on Saturday. Following the accident, locals staged a protest blaming NICE officials for not maintaining proper sign-boards on the road. Traffic was affected for a while.

The deceased Bharath C was a resident of Uttarahalli, and was studying second year in a private college in Electronics City. He is the son of Chandan, a businessman.

The police said at 8.45am, Bharath was going to college on his bike when a speeding truck heading towards Kengeri took a sudden turn and rammed into the bike. Bharath came under the rear wheels and died. Truck driver Gurunath tried to escape but passersby caught him and handed him over to the police.
The locals gathered on the spot and blocked the road in protest against NICE Road officials as such accidents are on the rise. KS Layout Traffic police rushed to the spot and convinced the protesters to clear the way.

The situation was brought under control after two hours. A case of reckless driving has been registered against Gurunath.

