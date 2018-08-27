Home Cities Bengaluru

Artiste appeals to students to help flood-affected victims

Seasoned performer, Paramesh D Jolad, held his first performance at Vijaya College in Jayanagar on Saturday, for which he wore a costume designed by him.

Published: 27th August 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Paramesh D Jolad performed at Vijaya College, Jayanagar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A performance artiste is going around to various colleges in the city requesting students to volunteer in aiding and rebuilding lives in flood-hit areas of Kodagu and Kerala.

Seasoned performer, Paramesh D Jolad, held his first performance at Vijaya College in Jayanagar on Saturday, for which he wore a costume designed by him and fashioned as helping hands on his body to go with the theme. He also wore an umbrella-like headgear with pictures of the flood-affected areas and other articles to indicate the loss and aftermath of the flood. The theme of his performance is ‘Shamdana’, which means free service or acts of voluntary contribution of labour for a social cause.

He plans to first perform solo in each college before meeting with respective college authorities and students on the matter. “People and organisations from world-over have helped financially, but the flood-hit areas require a lot of man power to help victims rebuild their lives. So, my performance will focus on youth and college students,” he says.

He will also be visiting other prominent colleges in the city such as Maharani’s Arts, Commerce and Management College for Women, KR Circle, National College, Jayanagar, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Kumuraswamy Layout, to name a few. “I will try and cover as many as colleges as I can, and meet all concerned authorities and principals to request them to send as many of their students to help the needy in these areas. This, at their own cost. It is a time when the students and such institutions should be selfless,” says Paramesh.

