City receives moderate showers

The city received light to moderate showers on Sunday evening with Kadugodi receiving 27.5mm, one among the highest rainfall receiving areas.

Published: 27th August 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The city received light to moderate showers on Sunday evening with Kadugodi receiving 27.5mm, one among the highest rainfall receiving areas. Bangalore North received 13mm; KCNDMC campus, Attur Layout, received 11mm; Vidyaranyapura 8mm; Byatarayanapura 10mm; Yeshwanthpura 7.5mm; R.R Nagar 7.5mm; Nagarabavi 10.5mm and Agarahara Dasarahalli received 8mm. The showers provided respite from soaring mercury levels.

