Home Cities Bengaluru

City techie clears plastic waste from Kerala

Making his cause public on Facebook, Roshan’s post went viral with over 200 shares, and even saw celebrities such as Tovino Thomas acknowledging his effort.

Published: 27th August 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Roshan VK has approached plastic-recycling companies in Bengaluru to clear waste in his hometown

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While relief materials were being sent from various states to help the victims of the floods in Kerala and parts of Karnataka, Roshan VK, a 33-year-old IT employee from Kerala, came up with the idea to recycle the plastic waste being sent. Seeing the amount of plastic waste being generated and dumped in his homeland, he decided to coordinate with trucks commuting to Kerala and do something about it.

“I noticed that the trucks were coming back empty-handed, while all that plastic was being accumulated there. So I approached a few plastic-recycling companies here in Bengaluru to take this issue up, which they did willingly,” says Roshan.

Making his cause public on Facebook, Roshan’s post went viral with over 200 shares, and even saw celebrities such as Tovino Thomas acknowledging his effort. “What really motivated me was the video of plastic being dumped along river banks back home,” he says.

“After my post went viral, I was contacted by a plastic recycling company from Palakkad, which has now taken up the cause. In four days, we have eliminated five tonnes of plastic from seven districts,” he says. Roshan is now in Kochi working with a team of professionals from various companies to help #RecycleKerala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Roshan VK City Techie RecycleKerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6