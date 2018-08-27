City techie clears plastic waste from Kerala

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While relief materials were being sent from various states to help the victims of the floods in Kerala and parts of Karnataka, Roshan VK, a 33-year-old IT employee from Kerala, came up with the idea to recycle the plastic waste being sent. Seeing the amount of plastic waste being generated and dumped in his homeland, he decided to coordinate with trucks commuting to Kerala and do something about it.

“I noticed that the trucks were coming back empty-handed, while all that plastic was being accumulated there. So I approached a few plastic-recycling companies here in Bengaluru to take this issue up, which they did willingly,” says Roshan.

Making his cause public on Facebook, Roshan’s post went viral with over 200 shares, and even saw celebrities such as Tovino Thomas acknowledging his effort. “What really motivated me was the video of plastic being dumped along river banks back home,” he says.

“After my post went viral, I was contacted by a plastic recycling company from Palakkad, which has now taken up the cause. In four days, we have eliminated five tonnes of plastic from seven districts,” he says. Roshan is now in Kochi working with a team of professionals from various companies to help #RecycleKerala.