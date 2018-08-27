Home Cities Bengaluru

Clubs start cab services to curb drunk driving

Recreational clubs, such as Bowring Institute on St Marks Road, are tying up with cab services for the safety of their members.

Published: 27th August 2018 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

In a bid to ensure the safety of their members, Bowring Institute has started a cab service to avoid drunken driving

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A week ago, Bowring Institute initiated cab services exclusively for their members post 9 pm. They have tied up with a cab company so members who have consumed alcohol and don’t want to drive when drunk, can get home without any hassle. HS Srikanth, secretary of Bowring, says he was toying with the idea for a year.

“Drunken driving and checking by cops were the two main reasons we decided to tie up with Cel Cabs. We were receiving a lot of complaints from members about getting home post 10.30 pm. Though they drink responsibly, they would have to go through police checks in the Central Business District area,” says Srikanth, adding that cabs services are available from 9pm to 1am.

“While driving in an inebriated state is a problem, cancellation, lack of vehicles and fare hikes is an issue members faced with app-based cab services. Our younger members also feel safer with this value addition. They just need to ask for a drop at the reception. The amount will be debited to their member account so they don’t have to pay on spot,” he adds. A message is sent by the driver once the customer is dropped, updating the club staff that they have reached home safe. For the trial period, the club caters to 106 localities, half of which are within a five-kilometre radius and the rest between six and 10 kilometres.

Based on the demand, they will increase the number of vehicles from the three and five cars they have now for weekdays and weekends respectively. In the future, they plan to expand this to pick-up services as well.
Rakshit SP, secretary of The Federation of Clubs and past president of Century Club, says they have been providing the same services for three years now. “As a federation, we do not like any of our members to consume alcohol and drive.

It is not restricted to drinking. In fact, most of the members who avail the service at Century Club are elderly people. Senior citizens may not want to drive late at night. There is no restriction on radius and they will be dropped to their homes, irrespective of location,” Rakshith says, adding that most of the clubs in Bengaluru are providing or plan to provide these services for convenience of members.

“It can be debited to their account or they can pay on the spot - it’s flexible. Most of these cabs are GPRS driven and there is a tracking facility. We have had no complaints with respect to security,” he adds.

Cab costs
 At Bowring, for the first five kms, the cab fare is `150, and `250 for distances of six to 10 kms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bowring Institute Cab services HS Srikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6