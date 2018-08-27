Humour and humanity during natural calamities 

Hriday Ranjan By

BENGALURU: The response to the Kerala floods has been heartening to say the least. Across social media, acquaintances and celebrities came together to spread awareness. WhatsApp groups, mostly dedicated to spreading false news and ‘Good morning dear’ messages – circulated details on how to contribute to the victims.

Being from Odisha puts me in a unique position to understand the impact of natural calamities. Odisha is a state that receives step-motherly treatment from Mother Nature herself. Growing up in Odisha, natural calamities were a way of life. Floods, earthquakes, cyclones – you name it, and Odisha has experienced each and every one of them. Most of you peg your lives based on the year that you passed out 10th, 12th and graduation. I peg my life on the years that witnessed the floods, cyclone and earthquake. While other states experience cyclones, Odisha had the unique distinction of experiencing a ‘Super Cyclone’.

This was, of course, before the days of social media and Internet penetration. The only warnings came from the government, and through radio shows, newspaper warnings and news bulletins. I do not mean to undermine the huge losses to life and property that ensued. And as a resident of Bhubaneswar, I probably did not experience the full wrath of nature. And yet, my memories of all the calamities are those of fun, laughter, kindness and unity.

Like our neighbour Mr Mohanty – infamous for his jackfruits. He had two trees that gave round, plump jackfruits that were the envy of everybody around. The gentleman was possessive of his jackfruits – till the cyclone struck! His fruits were sprayed all over the colony, and everybody – humans, monkeys, and cows – had their share of Mr Mohanty’s coveted jackfruits!



Or the family that lived directly below us. It was a government colony, but they had two cows with them. This created a problem for us – the incessant smell of cow dung, the mosquitoes who came in swarms like everyday was a political rally. There was simmering tension between our families – till the cyclone struck. They came to our home with milk, curd, and candles, and ensured we were safe and sound. They also offered their home for us to stay if things got worse; but in the presence of five humans, two cows, and a calf – we politely refused.

Or the Super Cyclone of 1999. I was informed by my school that I could stay over at home for a few weeks till the situation improved. In our home, a jar of Milkmaid was off limits for both me and my sister. Till, of course, the cyclone struck. As the prices of grocery items skyrocketed, our mother decided to open the precious jar of Milkmaid. We spent three days eating dosas with Milkmaid!

The other memory of the devastating calamities was that one member of every family would step out at least once a day to check on the neighbours. Old grudges were swept away, and new friendships were created – some of them having lasted across decades to this very day.

There is something about natural calamities that brings human beings together. Perhaps it is the knowledge that despite our technological advances, we stand no chance against nature. That Nature might be the best teacher – but occasionally, she loses her patience and wreaks havoc in our lives. And we can only get by putting our differences aside and forming a human chain of support. Calamities make human beings more human.