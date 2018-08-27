Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro spreading social messages

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has begun reaching out to commuters with messages it feels are socially relevant.

Published: 27th August 2018 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Namma Metro train (File photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:With the average daily commuters hopping on board Namma Metro zooming and even crossing 4 lakh on and off, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has begun reaching out to commuters with messages it feels are socially relevant.

A4 printouts pasted on the platforms walls of the Northern Corridor had messages like ‘Use stairs,’ ‘Stay fit’ and so on in the past.  The latest message to make its appearance on the display boards of platforms at Namma Metro stations is ‘Adopt Yogic lifestyle, experience wellness.’

While one commuter put up a tweet stating he could not understand the message, a respondent Prasanna K had this hilarious response: “It is for people getting on to Purple Line at rush hour. Keep the body supple to become any shape to fit any empty space possible. Keep the mind free even with only 2 inches of space between your nose and the next head. Makes perfect sense!”

Asked about the frequent messages making their appearances in the recent past, “We want to convey socially relevant messages to a large number of people. The board was earlier used to promote our smart cards as well as the need to use Metro,” said A S Shankar, Executive Director, BMRCL. Recently, the Environment and Forest Department contacted us to put up messages on the need to spread greenery across the City. “The video display units inside all Metro trains were used to convey them. We also made announcements on the public address system on board about them,” he said.

