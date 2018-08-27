Home Cities Bengaluru

Nandi Hills echo tune of 15 choirs

At the 27th Glorious Festival, over 1,000 people came together in ‘harmony’ and celebrated the two-day festival.

Each year, new choirs are invited to participate in the festival

BENGALURU: Bringing in the 27th choir festival at the foothills of Nandi Hills, the Glorious Festival this year, echoed songs sung by over 1,000 singers from 15 choirs and others who were seen participating at the event. This is one of three festivals that is held in this month every year. Each year, new choirs are invited to participate in the two-day festival. Reji Chandy, founder of choir calls this a ‘festival of different harmony singers’.

Last year, this was converted into a gospel festival, the original idea being hosting it to promote harmony singing. As Reji Chandy puts it, “People come here, have a festive time and go back. Our belief was that with the harmony of voices come the blending of hearts. In the process, we are able to build communities. The beauty of choir singing is that one voice has to die down for the beauty of the whole to come out.”

Thirteen friends got together and started Glorious in 1989, Chandy recalls, saying, “We got some friends together and that’s how we started. It’s been going on since then. Just that the stages have increased and the numbers have gone up.” He further goes on to say that, it is the beauty of the choir - where everybody is equal – that has made schools and colleges to initiate choir singing in their curriculum.

And now the number of individuals opting for choir singing has been on the rise. Chandy says when he started in the 90s, only five choirs had registered, and now in the 29 years of its existence, he says over 2,000 people have been part of their journey. And today, he is even compelled to reject 15 to 20 choirs because of the lack of time at the festival.

The choirs that participated in the festival this year include Harmony Children’s Chorus, St Francis High School,  St John’s School, Christ University, Mount Carmel College, St Joseph’s PU College, St Joseph’s
College, Level Rode, Salvation, Advent Chorus, St Vincent Pallotti Church, The Good News Singers - Kerala, Glorious Children’s Choir, Glorious Worship, and Glorious.

