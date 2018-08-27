Student ends life at hostel, leaves text on phone

Home Cities Bengaluru

A 21-year-old student committed suicide by hanging at her hostel’s room located in Maharani College on Palace Road on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shruthi S, a final year BA student, and a native of Kolar.

High Grounds police were informed about it and the body was shifted for postmortem. Shruthi left a text behind in her mobile phone, stating that  ‘I am responsible for my death and do not ask anything to my parents as they are very kind’.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in an emotional  distress, help is not far away. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline (080-25497777), open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.)

