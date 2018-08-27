With increased awareness, more city folk now opting for flu shots

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Weary of diseases, several Bengalureans are opting to take flu shots. The number of people taking flu shots has increased in the city over the last five years due to an increased awareness, say city doctors. Though it is recommended only to patients with a high risk of catching diseases, several experts suggest the annual vaccine to people above eight months of age for protection from common flu viruses such as Influenza A (H1N1, H3N2) and Influenza B.

Dr Pratik Patil, consultant in infectious diseases, Fortis Hospitals, says routine annual influenza vaccination is recommended for all persons aged above six months who do not have contraindications. “The vaccines need to be taken every year as the flu virus rapidly changes and the vaccine is modified accordingly,” he says. Dr Manohar KN, physician and consultant, internal medicines, Manipal Hospitals, adds that the World Health Organisation recommends that seasonal influenza vaccine be given prior to the start of the primary period of increased influenza activity.

India falls in the zone of tropical Asia, and hence, the best time to vaccinate is in April. Dr Manohar adds, “In the US, all above the age of six months are recommended flu shots. However, in India, a conservative approach is followed and it’s optional for healthy adults to vaccinate against flu.” He says that he recently vaccinated a young boy who was going to pursue his post graduation in the USA as it is required by the university. Not just students, but travellers also prefer to take flu shots. Dr S Manohar, director, internal medicine, Sakra World Hospital, says that as exposure and awareness about flu due to seasonal infections and that travel has increased, people between 20 and 60 years of age come forward for the shots. He adds that these, however, do not assure 100 per cent protection against all types of flu.”

Dr Ashok MV, consultant, paediatrics, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, says that last month, he came across around 20 to 25 cases where parents themselves ask to give flu shots to their children. Children between six months to five years have a higher risk of influenza as their immune system is immature and is still developing the ability to make antibodies to fight off illnesses. Also, children born premature, or with chronic lung (including asthma), heart, kidney, liver, neurologic, hematologic or metabolic disorders are at a greater risk of contracting severe influenza.

When to take vaccine

Dr Pratik Patil, consultant in infectious diseases, Fortis Hospitals, says the vaccination should be taken before the onset of flu, before monsoon sets in. It can reduce the risk of contracting the flu and its complications. Getting immunised doesn’t just help one person, it helps everyone around you. For this, trivalent vaccine and quadrivalent vaccines are available. For the age of up to eight years, two doses every alternate month are required only for first-time vaccination, and a single dose subsequently each year. For children between the age of six months and three years, the dose required is 0.25 ml.

Those at higher risk of contracting influenza

Health care professionals

The elderly

Travellers

People with chronic

pulmonary diseases

including COPD, asthma, bronchiectasis

People with other diseases including chronic kidney disease, liver disease and

hematologic disorders

like cancers

Immunosuppresed individuals, including those suffering from HIV and drug-induced immunosuppresion

Residents at old-age homes