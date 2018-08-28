Home Cities Bengaluru

Afghan students file petition, ask Bangalore University to introduce Pashto

While there are 60 colleges affiliated to Bangalore University, students are given only two language options — additional English or Persian.

Ahmed Zubair (extreme left) and fellow students in the city

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India has become an education hotspot for Afghani students, as with an Indian degree, these students hope to get better jobs back home. Apart from Pune, Delhi and Mumbai, many also come to Bengaluru for higher studies. However, these students are facing an unique problem here. Twenty-seven-year-old Mahmood Fahim, who had just completed his course in computer application in the city, has filed a petition on behalf of Afghan students studying in colleges affiliated to Bangalore University. The petition, which has received over 1,200 signatures from students, is in regard to the language barrier that students face in their first two years of college.  

While there are 60 colleges affiliated to Bangalore University, students are given only two language options — additional English or Persian. “English is not an official language in Afghanistan, and till date, I have not scored above 50 in it. There is no point in learning Persian because it is the official language of Iran,” says Mahmood.“For example, African students have French, Iranian students have Persian, students from Gulf countries have Arabic, but there is no option for Afghan students, specifically for Pashtuns. The two options we are given are difficult for us. In the Persian (Parsi) exam, Pashtuns have to study for weeks to learn about the poems of Iranian poets and Irani culture to be able to pass an exam, which in fact, doesn’t add anything to their academic profiles, says Mahmood, adding, “We feel we are not being represented properly.” 

In addition, there are no teachers, and students are forced to attend exams directly without any one teaching the subject. “We just take a photocopy of the answers and jot it down for the exam,” says 21-year-old Ahmed Zubair, a final year BBA student. He explains that previous batches did have a similar issue, but this is the first time that students are speaking up.On approaching the college management, students were asked to take up the matter up with Bangalore University. “It shouldn’t be hard for the management to get a teacher, since there are many Pashtuns in the city,” says Bashir Ahmad, another third-year BBA student.Currently, the students require another 1,500 signatures to see any action from the management.

