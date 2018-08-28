Chief Secretary appoints nodal officers for better coordination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To take up various civic works related to Bengaluru with better coordination, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has appointed eight senior IAS officers as nodal officers. Each officer will look into works at one respective zone of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Now, the Chief Secretary has assigned one senior IAS officer to each zone. N Manjula (East), V Shankar (West), Dr Ajay Nagabushan (South), Prasanna Kumar (Yelahanka), V Yeshwanth (Bommanahalli), M T Raju (Mahadevapura), N V Prasad (Dasarahalli) and Dr K V Thrilok Chandra (Rajarajeshwarinagar). According to sources from the CS office, these nodal officers are expected to visit respective zones and hold meetings at least once a month with the zonal level officials from BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, Bescom and other agencies and submit the report to the CS once in a month.Vijay Bhaskar said these nodal officers will coordinate among multiple State and Central agencies for better administration.