Drunk youth suspected to be child-lifter, thrashed at Thanisandra

The police, who received an alert stating that he was a child-lifter, rushed to the spot and found the brothers but the locals were not around.

Published: 28th August 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 04:22 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old drunk youth, who was walking with his brother, was thrashed by locals after he picked up a quarrel with schoolchildren at Thanisandra on Monday. The police, who received an alert stating that he was a child-lifter, rushed to the spot and found the brothers but the locals were not around. Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area and Hennur police helped the brothers reach their shed.

The residents, who called news channels, said that around 7.30am, the youth, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, along with his elder brother, was returning to their shed on Thanisandra Main Road. He was drunk and picked up a conversation with school-going children. A few passers-by who saw this, hit him repeatedly suspecting him to be a child-lifter. The youth could not explain himself as he was drunk and didn't know Kannada. Meanwhile, one of the residents, called the police station and soon the police reached the spot. Then, he was taken to a nearby hospital for first aid as he had received minor injuries.

Hennur police denied that the youth was beaten up and said the passers-by caught hold of him suspecting him to be a child-lifter. His elder brother gave a statement that he often behaves rudely with children and thus he also slapped his brother, when locals blocked them. No case has been registered in this regard as the victim and his brother refused to file a complaint, the police said.

